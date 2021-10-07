North Platte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH PLATTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
