Clarksburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
