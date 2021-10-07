Weather Forecast For Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
