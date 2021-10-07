Kingsville Weather Forecast
KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0