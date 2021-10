Luxury automaker Genesis is soon launching a full lineup of electric vehicles. Its first one will arrive sometime in 2022 in the form of the 2023 Genesis GV60. Details have been revealed for the Korea-market version that we can assume will be the same or very similar to the North American version. The GV60 looks like a powerful electric crossover capable of anything the competition can bring. The electric vehicle giant, Tesla, has a crossover SUV as well. Will the new Genesis CUV be enough to stand up to the Model X? This is the 2023 Genesis GV60 vs. the Tesla Model X: which has the longest range?

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO