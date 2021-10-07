SmileDirectClub soars 33% in 3 days as retail traders on social media hope for a short squeeze

Hirama/Getty Images Hirama/Getty Images

SmileDirectClub stock is on track for three days of gains thanks to retail-trader hype.

Day traders want to squeeze shorts betting against the Nashville, Tennessee-based company.

The stock rallied 15% on Wednesday alone.

SmileDirectClub stock has soared 33% in the last three days as retail traders on Reddit investing threads hype its short-squeeze opportunity.

The orthodontics company has been among the top discussed stocks on Reddit's Wall Street Bets this week as retail traders pushed the idea of a short squeeze, according to Quiver Quantitative and HypeEquity data.

Shares surged 15% on Wednesday alone and continued to rally early Thursday, trading up 1% at $6.83 at 8:52 a.m. in New York. Even with this week's rally, SmileDirectClub stock remains below its Jan. 27 high of $14.99.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company has a 34% short interest rate with less than two days to cover, Fintel.io data show . Retail traders have been known to target companies with high short-interest rates in an effort to hurt, or "squeeze," investors who bet against the stock.

The first such example was GameStop in January, which had more than 100% of its floating shares shorted at one point, Reuters reported . Reddit retail traders called the epic runup in the share price the "mother of all short squeezes."

Short sellers have begun to pull back from betting against mid-size companies, though, as retail traders have tended to target those for a price surge. Now, fewer and fewer small- to mid-size companies have high short-interest rates, a June report from Barclays showed .

But some - like Camber Energy , which surged and then dropped this week amid a standoff between retail traders and short sellers - are becoming meme stocks thanks to their high short interest.

SmileDirectClub is the latest example. The company, which went public in 2019, helps customers align their teeth through an at-home process that SmileDirectClub boasts is a fraction of the price of competitors like Invisalign.

