Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0