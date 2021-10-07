Ada Weather Forecast

ADA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



