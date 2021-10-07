CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Thursday has sun for Moss Point — 3 ways to make the most of it

Moss Point News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) A sunny Thursday is here for Moss Point, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moss Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cJzKRwI00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

