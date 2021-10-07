CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaria vaccine significant progress, but dosage may prove logistically challenging

By Cornell University
 6 days ago

The first malaria vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization. There were an estimated 229 million cases of the life-threatening disease in 2019. Laura Harrington is a professor of entomology at Cornell University and expert in global health issues and vector-borne diseases. She studies the biology, ecology and behavior of mosquitoes that transmit human diseases – specially malaria. She says while the vaccine isn’t perfect, it could be combined with other prevention efforts to have the greatest impact on saving lives.

