Malaria vaccine significant progress, but dosage may prove logistically challenging
The first malaria vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization. There were an estimated 229 million cases of the life-threatening disease in 2019. Laura Harrington is a professor of entomology at Cornell University and expert in global health issues and vector-borne diseases. She studies the biology, ecology and behavior of mosquitoes that transmit human diseases – specially malaria. She says while the vaccine isn’t perfect, it could be combined with other prevention efforts to have the greatest impact on saving lives.www.newswise.com
