Archer has been renewed for season 13 at FXX. FX Networks made the announcement today, as Archer is in the midst of season 12 - which some fans thought could be its final season. Apparently, the response to Archer season 12's s "back to basics" approach - taking the series back to its original spy agency comedy premise after years of narrative detours - was good enough for FXX to keep it going. Of course Archer season 13 will be a somewhat bittersweet victory for fans of the series; star Jessica Walter passed away back in March of this year, meaning Archer season 13 would be the first season without her character, Malory Archer.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO