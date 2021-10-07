CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA to authorize Covid-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

By Katherine Ellen Foley
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qs9Kl_0cJzK6jW00
Teachers give a lesson to their masked students in their classroom in New York City. | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize their vaccine for Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11, the companies announced Thursday.

The filing could clear the way for roughly 28 million children in the United States to be vaccinated against the virus, beginning in a matter of weeks. The FDA took the unusual step of scheduling a meeting of its external vaccine advisory committee to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for children before the companies had formally sought authorization.

At that meeting, on Oct. 26, panel members will vote on whether to recommend the shot for kids 5-11. FDA is not bound by the panel's advice but usually takes it. The agency could act within days after the meeting.

Background: In late September, the companies said their Covid-19 vaccine provoked a strong antibody response in children in a late-stage clinical trial. Though children were given a smaller dose of the shot, their immune responses were comparable to those of teenagers and younger adults who got a much larger dose.

These data have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

What’s next: The FDA vaccine advisory committee is set to meet on Oct. 26.

Pfizer and BioNTech continue to gather safety and efficacy data on their Covid-19 shot for younger children aged 6 months to 4 years old. They’ve said they expect to release basic information “as soon as” this quarter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POLITICO

U.S. to reopen land, ferry borders next month to vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico

OTTAWA — The United States will lift Covid-19 restrictions at its land and ferry borders next month to fully vaccinated, discretionary travelers from Canada and Mexico. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the long-awaited announcement late Tuesday. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Health
POLITICO

Europe's top 'tech cop' is ready to take on Big Tech with America

Margrethe Vestager has been waiting for an administration like this — the European Union’s top tech cop says it’s a “dream come true” to have a president in the White House who’s dedicated to reeling in Big Tech. But what will that EU-U.S. cooperation look like? That’s what host Ryan Heath wants to know. Also on the docket: Vestager’s game plan to protect whistleblowers, plus her own rules for tech at home.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

U.S. employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as Delta maintains hold

U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
8K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy