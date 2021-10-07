Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.