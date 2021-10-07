Packers: A Closer Look at Jaylon Smith & What He Adds to Defense

After the initial reports from Ian Rapoport, it was expected, but now it is official. The Green Bay Packers have signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. Although Dallas does still owe him his entire $7.2 million base salary in 2021, they avoid being on the hook for guaranteeing his $9.2 million base salary in 2022 had he become injured, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.