I wrote a piece on turkey vultures last year but didn’t cover all the neat things about them then. You see, the turkey vulture doesn’t kill other wildlife or really cause humans any problems. Most folks don’t pay much attention to these birds as they soar high in the sky; we only get a closer glimpse when they’re on road kill. Their appearance is less than pleasing and they dine on some pretty gross-looking stuff. The turkey vulture is viewed as undesirable and kind of evil, but that is far from the truth.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO