Ponca City, OK

Thursday has sun for Ponca City — 3 ways to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) A sunny Thursday is here for Ponca City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ponca City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cJzJTjx00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ponca City, OK
