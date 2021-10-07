CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Ridgecrest

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Ridgecrest, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgecrest:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cJzJJ9v00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

