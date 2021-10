Olivier Rousteing, the creative director for Balmain, has revealed that he kept fire-related injuries after an explosion hidden for a full year. The designer disclosed his past condition in an Instagram post yesterday. Rousteing stated that a year ago, the fireplace at his home exploded and he was rushed to the Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis. In the post, the designer can be seen with numerous burns and in a full torso, arm and head casts and bandages. “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO