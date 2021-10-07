Teachers in Lafayette Parish will get $750 raise and $1,600 bonus check

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System made a big decision for teachers Wednesday night.

The decision they were facing: Should teachers get a salary increase instead of one big paycheck?

The school board voted to give teachers a $750 salary increase and also give them a $1,646 check in addition to that.

In past years, teachers have just chosen to receive the one lump sum paycheck, but this year, LPSS wanted to make sure they also got a salary raise.

They say the salary raise, though its not much, will be a great incentive to bring more teachers into the parish.

LPSS says they were able to do both the one big paycheck and the salary raise this year because of excess sales taxes from 2020.