CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Teachers in Lafayette Parish will get $750 raise and $1,600 bonus check

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrWGw_0cJzIclp00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System made a big decision for teachers Wednesday night.

The decision they were facing: Should teachers get a salary increase instead of one big paycheck?

The school board voted to give teachers a $750 salary increase and also give them a $1,646 check in addition to that.

In past years, teachers have just chosen to receive the one lump sum paycheck, but this year, LPSS wanted to make sure they also got a salary raise.

They say the salary raise, though its not much, will be a great incentive to bring more teachers into the parish.

LPSS says they were able to do both the one big paycheck and the salary raise this year because of excess sales taxes from 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette Parish, LA
Education
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette FD announces sudden passing of firefighter

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department has announced the sudden passing of one of their members this week. In a social media post, they stated that Fire Inspector Chief Keith Sonnier had passed away. He was an active firefighter with over 33 years of service, the post stated. No cause of death was given. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

South Louisiana entrepreneurs are hosting a weekend pop-up shop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – South Louisiana Entrepreneurs/Entrepreneurship essentially a group of current and aspiring business owners seeking to network with one another in an effort to expand members’ market share by showcasing goods and services at events such as the upcoming pop-up shop. The inspiration for starting this group came from a desire to share […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes
KLFY News 10

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Department of Health has reported another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. LDH reports 606 patients are currently in this hospital fighting the virus. Less than 24 hours prior, LDH reported 671 patients in the hospital. Louisiana COVID-19 Breakdown: 971 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 746,542 […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Book Festival to be held online because of COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s statewide book festival will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with programs planned each weekend from Oct. 30 through Nov. 14. This year marks the 17th annual free event to celebrate readers and writers. The festival, which draws tens of thousands of people, usually takes place in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Group of heroes continue heroic work in Southeast La. months after Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) Volunteers and non-profit groups from across the country continue to help Southeast Louisiana recover after Hurricane Ida. Jen Rieder with Team Rubicon says, “It’s just a great thing and way to regenerate veterans into the community.” More boots continue to hit the ground in Southeast Louisiana months after Hurricane Ida’s devastating landfall. “We currently […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KLFY News 10

Moving Acadiana Forward: breakdown of Constitutional Amendments on the November 13 ballot

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — There are four constitutional amendments on the Nov. 13 ballot. Local economists say that two of them can greatly impact small businesses. One Acadiana is working to educate the public on amendment number one and two on the Nov. 13 ballot. “Those two amendments would lower tax rates and create more jobs in Louisiana. The constitutional amendments are always complicated. People want an explanation on what they’re being asked to vote on so we try to provide the fax,” says Andre Breaux.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

New Orleans city workers to get $15 per hour starting Jan. 1

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a $15-per-hour minimum wage for city workers, starting Jan. 1. “Our work is not done, but this is a big win,” Councilmember Jared C. Brossett, who proposed the increase in July, said in a news release. The $15 minimum apparently […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

883
Followers
283
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy