4-Day Weather Forecast For Montrose
MONTROSE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0