4-Day Weather Forecast For Montrose

MONTROSE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.