4-Day Weather Forecast For Butte
BUTTE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
