4-Day Weather Forecast For Butte

BUTTE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 56 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



