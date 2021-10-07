Daily Weather Forecast For Seneca
SENECA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
