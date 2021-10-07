Daily Weather Forecast For Seneca

SENECA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



