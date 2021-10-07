Beckley Daily Weather Forecast
BECKLEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
