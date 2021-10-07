Beckley Daily Weather Forecast

BECKLEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



