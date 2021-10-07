Daily Weather Forecast For Garden City
GARDEN CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
