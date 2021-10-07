Weather Forecast For Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



