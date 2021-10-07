Weather Forecast For Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
