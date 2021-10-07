CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tehachapi

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 6 days ago

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cJzHquy00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

