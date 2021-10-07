4-Day Weather Forecast For Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
