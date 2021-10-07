4-Day Weather Forecast For Durango
DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0