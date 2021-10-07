4-Day Weather Forecast For Durango

DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



