Oswego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
