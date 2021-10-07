Norwich Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
