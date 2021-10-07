Stevens Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



