Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 74 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain Likely High 74 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.