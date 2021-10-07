Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain Likely
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
