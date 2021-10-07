Weather Forecast For Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
