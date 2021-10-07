Daily Weather Forecast For Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
