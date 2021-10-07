Daily Weather Forecast For Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



