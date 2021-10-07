Elizabeth City Weather Forecast
ELIZABETH CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
