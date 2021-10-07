Elizabeth City Weather Forecast

ELIZABETH CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.