Thursday has sun for Burlington — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BURLINGTON, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burlington:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
