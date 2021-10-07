Paso Robles Daily Weather Forecast
PASO ROBLES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0