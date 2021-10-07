Daily Weather Forecast For Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
