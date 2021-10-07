CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Centrist Democrats outline a scaled-back budget bill

By Chuck Todd
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — As Democrats begin to contemplate cuts to their $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” bill, the centrist Progressive Policy Institute took a crack at a $2 trillion version this week. It’s one of the more detailed pitches for a smaller bill so far, and there’s some overlap between the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Seattle Times

Pelosi prepares Democrats to scale back $3.5 trillion bill as liberals raise new alarms about cuts

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday sought to steel Democrats for coming cuts to their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package, stressing the process to whittle down the party’s landmark proposal would not “diminish the transformative nature of what it is.”. The renewed warning came as negotiations continued between...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A Build Back Better bill all Democrats can get behind

Ben Ritz is the director of the Center for Funding America’s Future at the Progressive Policy Institute. President Biden is trying to build consensus around a $1.9 trillion to $2.3 trillion reconciliation bill, after several lawmakers in his own party made clear they could not support the full $3.5 trillion proposal working its way through Congress. Although some on the left are understandably disappointed, this package would still be an enormous accomplishment: Combined with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, it would represent the third pillar of the largest and most progressive public investment since the Great Society over 50 years ago. But to get this transformative win across the finish line, Democrats must agree to spend smarter, not bigger and coalesce around a plan to pay for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
capradio.org

United against higher spending, centrist Democrats don't agree on what to cut or keep

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have set the end of October as the time frame to nail down an agreement on a scaled-back version of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. After initially setting the price tag at $3.5 trillion over 10 years to enact sweeping health care, climate, education and child care policies, disagreements between progressives, who make up the bulk of the party's members, and two key Senate moderates mean some tough choices will need to be made to fashion a bill that can clear both chambers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Cdc#Affordable Housing#D W V#Republicans#First Read
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy