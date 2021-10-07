Daily Weather Forecast For Hilo
HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain Showers Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
