Hilo, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Hilo

 6 days ago

HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cJzGyjJ00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilo, HI
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

