Daily Weather Forecast For El Centro
EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
