Thursday has sun for Eureka — 3 ways to make the most of it
(EUREKA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eureka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0