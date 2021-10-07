Weather Forecast For Minot
MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain Showers Likely
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
