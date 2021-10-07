Weather Forecast For Minot

MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain Showers Likely High 58 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 9 mph



