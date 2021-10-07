CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

West. Bend Weather Forecast

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 6 days ago

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cJzGmNp00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

