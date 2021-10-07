West. Bend Weather Forecast
WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
