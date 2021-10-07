Beaufort Weather Forecast
BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
