Beaufort Weather Forecast

BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



