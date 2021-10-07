Sierra Vista Weather Forecast
SIERRA VISTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
