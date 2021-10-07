CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, TN

Jump on Morristown’s rainy forecast today

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 6 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Morristown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morristown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cJzGcYZ00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, TN
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Club, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Based on the material that we have reviewed,...
NFL
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
188
Followers
293
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy