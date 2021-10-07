CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Weather Forecast

Salina News Alert
 6 days ago

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cJzGWD500

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Salina, KS
