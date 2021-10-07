Weather Forecast For Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
