Twin Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TWIN FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
