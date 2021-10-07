Twin Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TWIN FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.