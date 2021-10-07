CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

12-packs of Coca-Cola are up by as much as $1.50 at Family Dollar and bags of Lay's potato chips cost $0.50 more at Dollar General, an analyst found, as inflation hits weekly shops

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYY7f_0cJzGFRy00
Dollar stores raise prices.

Jim Young/Reuters

  • Prices are creeping up at dollar stores as inflation soars.
  • An analyst highlighted price increases at certain Dollar General and Family Dollar stores in the US.
  • A 12-pack of Coca-Cola cost $1.50 more at some Family Dollar stores versus the year before, the analyst found.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Inflation has hit dollar stores, sending prices of a Coca-Cola 12-pack up by as much as $1.50, according to an analyst.

Price checks by Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom, cited by The New York Post, revealed that several products sold at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores had crept up in price over the past year.

For example, a 10-ounce bag of Lay's potato chips at Dollar General stores in the Southwest was up $0.50, now costing $3.75 in August, Grom said. Frito-Lay is owned by PepsiCo, whose CEO has been outspoken about its plans to raise prices.

Grom found that a 12-pack of Coca-Cola cost $1.50 more at Family Dollar stores in the Northeast in August this year versus the year before.

Price hikes weren't limited to national brands either. Grom said that private-label milk at Dollar General's Southwest stores was also up by $0.74.

Dollar stores are among retailers that are raising prices as inflation soars to 30-year highs because of the rising cost of labor, raw materials, and supply chain expenses.

Last month, Dollar Tree , the only surviving major dollar store chain to sell items for $1 or under , also said it would be breaking the buck and stocking new items at $1.25 and $1.50. Dollar Tree's parent company owns Family Dollar.

In its most recent earnings call , Dollar General's CEO, Todd Vasos, discussed inflationary pressures, and said that while it was able to offset some of these costs, it had to raise prices in some cases.

But Vasos said that the chain has one key advantage over some of its competitors outside the dollar-store segment. It stocked a limited number of products - about 10,000 to 12,000, compared to about 60,000 found at a typical supercenter like Walmart - so it can just pick and choose which ones it wants to keep or drop if prices rise.

By not having the full assortment, it has greater flexibility - and Vasos said this is a tactic it has used a lot in the last two quarters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 24

killaz smith
5d ago

bidens beverages...fuel will hit 6 dollars a gallon in ca. watch this administration ruin us!

Reply
11
Carol Albertson
6d ago

How much is inflation and how much is adjusted for sinking profit margin..people are boycotting. WOKE COKE!

Reply
7
Ramona Ramirez
6d ago

Since initiating WOKENESS programs for employees you get 6 damaged cans per 12 pk. what's that say about quality control?

Reply
5
Related
Fox17

Dollar Tree's planned price hikes not a hit with shoppers

Dollar Tree, one of the last true dollar stores selling items for $1, is about to succumb to inflation and soaring shipping costs. Some shoppers, especially retirees and others on fixed incomes, say they are unhappy about the change. Willa Davenport has been shopping at Dollar Tree for years because...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Inflation#Dollar Stores#The New York Post#Frito Lay#Pepsico#Dollar General#Southwest#Tree
991thewhale.com

Select Items at Dollar Tree Stores Will Now Cost More Than $1

Dollar Tree recently announced that it will begin raising the price on some of the items in its stores in order to expand the assortment of products and introduce new ones to consumers. CNN Business says this rise in prices at Dollar Tree stores is in response to inflation. According...
BUSINESS
theticker.org

Dollar Tree raises prices to offset inflation

Dollar Tree announced that it will begin raising the price of items in some of their stores above $1 to expand the assortment of products and introduce new ones. The company is planning to sell products including seasonal goods, stationery and kitchenware at prices like $1.25 and $1.50.. This raise in prices is an expansion of an old strategy that Dollar Tree has had in recent years to move away from “only offering goods for $1,” CNN Business said.
BUSINESS
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL
Reuters

Dollar stores have more than an inflation problem

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The American dollar store is the modern-day version of what was known during the Depression era as the five-and-dime. But as with the stores that sold goods for pocket change back then, inflation and changing habits are now taking their toll on dollar stores. After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rd.com

The Real Difference Between Dollar Tree and Dollar General

The dollar store is the perfect place to go to pick up some cheap party supplies or that other roll of paper towels. Chances are, you’ll leave the store having spent less than ten dollars. If you find yourself spending a little more than expected, it might be because you’re not actually at a “true” dollar store. (Pro tip: Find out everything else dollar store employees aren’t telling you.)
RETAIL
News 12

Dollar Tree to introduce products costing up to $5

After years of strictly remaining a dollar store, Dollar Tree is letting its customers know that they can expect products that will now cost anywhere from $1 to $5. Dollar Tree says the price increases are a result of higher wages and shipping costs. These higher-priced items will be in 500 of the chain’s locations this year, and in additional locations through 2024.
RETAIL
WTHI

Inflation's latest target: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree for decades has sold most of its products for a dollar. Now it's adding products for higher prices at thousands of stores. The company said Tuesday that it will begin selling items at $1.25 and $1.50 at some locations for the first time. It will also add $3 and $5 items to more stores, expanding on a prior strategy in recent years to move away from only offering goods for $1.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Snarled shipping lanes could mean empty shelves come holiday shopping time

A perfect storm of events around the globe is leading to snarled shipping lanes on the high seas — and could mean coal in the stocking this Christmas. Pandemic lockdowns, followed by a burst of demand once things have opened up — along with labor shortages and extreme weather events — have all combined to wallop the global supply lines of everything from food and fashion to drinks and diapers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

253K+
Followers
18K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy